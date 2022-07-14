Eaton man struck, killed on US 35 in Beavercreek Twp. identified

The man was identified Kurtis A. Brown, 31, of Eaton, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Around 9:45 p.m. July 1, a 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a Kia Sedona in the right lane of U.S. 35 West near the Trebein Road intersection when he hit a pedestrian, according to OSHP.