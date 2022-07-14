Eaton man struck, killed on US 35 in Beavercreek Twp. identified

A man who died after he was hit by a minivan earlier this month while he was walking on U.S. 35 in Beavercreek Twp. has been identified.
The man was identified Kurtis A. Brown, 31, of Eaton, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.
Around 9:45 p.m. July 1, a 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a Kia Sedona in the right lane of U.S. 35 West near the Trebein Road intersection when he hit a pedestrian, according to OSHP.
The pedestrian, later identified as Brown, was walking in the road at the time of the incident, according to a press release. He died from injuries at the scene.
The crash closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 35 west for approximately three hours.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
