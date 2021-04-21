EDUCATION TODAY: Alter prepared, purposeful and passionate

“Do all the good you can, By all the means you can, In all the ways you can, In all the places you can, At all the times you can, To all the people you can, as long as you ever can.” From the board members and our parents showing our teachers appreciation, to the students going out of their way to thank their teachers at the end of classes, to the teachers reaching out to one another and praying for one another and working so hard for our students, to our coaches and moderators continuing to believe that we can have seasons and performances safely – the goodness never stops at our school, and in our community.

“Stop being afraid of what can go wrong, and start being positive about what can go right.” If I have learned anything through this pandemic it’s that we can always find a way. It may not look like it always does, and it may be just a little different, however, we can be creative and find a way. No large gatherings for graduation last May? No problem – we’ll just do three Masses and individual graduations. No student sections at games? No worries – we’ll have student sections in the parking lot and livestream the game. No dance for Homecoming? We celebrated homecoming with a week filled with fun, spirit, and, of course, a food truck dinner and a movie in the parking lot. Restricted attendance at basketball games? We formed a student run club to live stream and commentate every home game for our fans.