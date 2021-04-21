EDUCATION TODAY: Alter prepared, purposeful and passionate

This year, there is a sense of celebration in the air as we complete the eighth full month of school as if we thought it could never happen – maybe because we didn’t know if we would make it this far. But we have, and we are not only surviving, but we are thriving at Alter High School.
We have learned many lessons as a result of the current world health crisis. The main lesson being that we continue to experience blessings in the burden. A few of my favorite quotes exemplify the school year thus far:
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world, indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Truer words have never been spoken for Alter High School. Our administration, faculty, and staff worked tirelessly last summer to ensure that we could open safely, and stay open. Our parents have worked tirelessly to do their part in keeping everyone safe by filling out symptom checkers every morning and keeping kids home to be extra careful so we may remain face to face. We pray that our hard work continues to pay off!
“Do all the good you can, By all the means you can, In all the ways you can, In all the places you can, At all the times you can, To all the people you can, as long as you ever can.” From the board members and our parents showing our teachers appreciation, to the students going out of their way to thank their teachers at the end of classes, to the teachers reaching out to one another and praying for one another and working so hard for our students, to our coaches and moderators continuing to believe that we can have seasons and performances safely – the goodness never stops at our school, and in our community.
“Stop being afraid of what can go wrong, and start being positive about what can go right.” If I have learned anything through this pandemic it’s that we can always find a way. It may not look like it always does, and it may be just a little different, however, we can be creative and find a way. No large gatherings for graduation last May? No problem – we’ll just do three Masses and individual graduations. No student sections at games? No worries – we’ll have student sections in the parking lot and livestream the game. No dance for Homecoming? We celebrated homecoming with a week filled with fun, spirit, and, of course, a food truck dinner and a movie in the parking lot. Restricted attendance at basketball games? We formed a student run club to live stream and commentate every home game for our fans.
We will continue to work hard to keep all of our children safe and in school. Our goal for Alter High School is to always to be a bright light in the Dayton educational community. By continuing our tradition of academic excellence in a Christ centered environment, we hope to draw families to us who want great things for their children - what they witness in our prepared, purposeful and passionate approach to Catholic education.