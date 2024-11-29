Eight years later, Warren County couple graduate with bachelor’s degrees on same day

Emily Smith later enrolled at the same college to pursue a bachelor of science in health sciences.

Justin Smith said they were going to graduate one term apart so he decided to double up on classes so they could graduate and walk commencement together.

“I never actually walked for my high school graduation so this is my first graduation walking ever,” he said. “So for me, it was really important to just experience that at least one time in my life.”

Emily Smith said, “The same for me. I just again, walking with my best friend across stage at commencement is once in a lifetime.”

Both shared their excitement at walking together, and how it’s not something a lot of people get to do as a married couple.

“It was really important to take that opportunity once it was available,” Justin Smith said, especially it was his wife’s idea for him to go back to school.

“I hadn’t really considered it and so I started looking into schools and found out quickly that SNHU was one of the pioneers in online education,” he said. “It was a pretty easy choice.”

Emily Smith said her husband forgot to mention that when he started out, they both were working full-time, were planning a wedding and getting married, had gotten a new dog and were trying to expand their family.

“He was still able to stay on track, to finish those classes,” she said.

Justin Smith said the same can be said of his wife.

“You went through the same exact experiences as I did, and you were able to plug your way through it as well,” he said.

Emily Smith described the experience as something akin to going to college with your best friend at the age of 18.

“Because I got to experience college with my best friend and it was online. It wasn’t campus life or anything, but it was our life,” she said. “And SHNU just really fit into that and just made it possible for us to achieve this great milestone in our life.”

She said they are so proud of each other. At home, they have two desks and two monitors and laptops at home. Her husband shared that they would have study sessions together, but completely different work habits.

“I liked to get all my work done by Wednesday during the week,” he said. “Emily liked to get hers done by the end of the week.”

She added lightly that she is a procrastinator of sorts.

Smith added the whole experience was fun and overall a good time by just being there for each other.

“It’s going to be a big deal I think for both of our careers as well. It’s opening, has already opened up doors as far as promotions go,” he said. “I got a big promotion after I got my degree, which was amazing for me. I know Emily is looking into new opportunities as well since she has gotten her degree. Certain doors are open to us that never had been before so that is a really amazing feeling.”