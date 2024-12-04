El Rancho Grande in Huber Heights rebranded to Mexican restaurant with entertainment

El Asadero is a Mexican restaurant concept featuring a party-like dining experience with entertainment such as a dancing robot, DJ and drinks delivered with sparklers. This concept is part of the El Rancho Grande family.

The owners of El Rancho Grande have several other restaurant concepts including Sonora Grill Seafood Steak Bar & Grill and King Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina.

Customers can expect a new food and drink menu featuring items such as table side guacamole, Mexican corn, stuffed jalapeno peppers wrapped with bacon, bone marrow tacos, baked potatoes, pizza birria, ramen birria, a burrito wrapped in bacon, BBQ ribs, burgers and much more.

Drinks include margarita towers, shots served via airplane and other creative options. Presentation is very important to the owners as part of this experience. They hope to create a festive, exciting atmosphere people will love.

This is not the only El Asadero restaurant in the Dayton region.

In 2023, El Asadero worked with the owners of Rancheros to turn their restaurant into a new, modern concept in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Centre at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 134.

Taylor said they do have plans to transition other restaurants to the El Asadero brand, but did not have additional details to share at this time because they are finalizing plans.

El Asadero is located at 7375 Old Troy Pike. For more information, visit asaderogrillmex.com.