Elderly woman found dead outside of high school

Middletown police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found outside this morning at Bishop Fenwick High School on Ohio 122.
Police Chief David Birk said police were called about 7:10 a.m. after teachers and staff arriving at school found the body on the south side of the building.
Birk said its believed the woman may have had dementia and wandered off and had lived nearby. No identification was available at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
