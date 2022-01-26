Hamburger icon
Elderly woman found dead outside of high school

An elderly woman was found dead outside of Bishop Fenwick High School this morning. Middletown police are investigating the death. FILE PHOTO Middletown's Fenwick High School - and other area private schools - are preparing their students and school families for the many changes brought on by holding classes under the coronavirus threat. (Photo by Michael D. Clark\ Journal-News)

Local News
Middletown police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found outside this morning at Bishop Fenwick High School on Ohio 122.

Police Chief David Birk said police were called about 7:10 a.m. after teachers and staff arriving at school found the body on the south side of the building.

Birk said its believed the woman may have had dementia and wandered off and had lived nearby. No identification was available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

