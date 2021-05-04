Election 2021: Bond issue to build new Xenia school trailing so far

Explore See a summary of all local school levies on May 4 ballot

Residents would pay property tax averaging 2.3 mills over 37 years according to the Greene County Auditor, to pay off the $36 million principal of the bonds, plus interest. That would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $80.50 per year.

This ballot issue is similar to the request Xenia voters narrowly rejected in November, 51% to 49%.

Lofton said the school district spent more than two years engaging the community on the best approach to updating or replacing the middle school. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission recommended replacing Warner, because estimated renovation costs were more than two-thirds the amount of new construction.

While the bond issuance would pay for the middle school project, if the district is eventually approved for its $15 million to $20 million OFCC state share, that money could be used to pay off the bond debt or pay for renovations of Xenia High School.

Back in 2009, Xenia voters approved a bond issue that paid for five new elementary schools. But since then, they have said no to repeated bond requests. In 2016-17, they rejected bonds for a new middle school-high school complex three times.

Meanwhile, the smaller 1.3-mill permanent improvement levy has been funding capital improvement projects across the district for decades. Previous projects funded by that levy include the restoration of Benner Field House in 2019, the renovation of the Bob Hope Auditorium at Xenia High School, plus smaller projects, like a parking lot repair and a district-wide LED lighting project, Lofton said.