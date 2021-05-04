Election 2021: Bond issue to build new Xenia school trailing so far

Voters so far are split on two Xenia school levies, according to partial absentee ballot results from the Greene County Board of Elections as of 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
On the five-year renewal of an existing 1.3-mill school facilities levy, 60% of voters were in favor and 40% opposed.
On the more significant $36.2 million bond issue to pay for replacement of the 1960s-era Warner Middle School, the vote was 49% in favor and 51% opposed.
Votes will continue to be updated through the evening.
If voters approve the 37-year bond issuance, the bond funds would pay to demolish the existing school and build a replacement on adjacent land. Superintendent Gabe Lofton said the current building is substandard in “nearly every critical system” — electrical, air conditioning, safety, accessibility and more.
Residents would pay property tax averaging 2.3 mills over 37 years according to the Greene County Auditor, to pay off the $36 million principal of the bonds, plus interest. That would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $80.50 per year.
This ballot issue is similar to the request Xenia voters narrowly rejected in November, 51% to 49%.
Lofton said the school district spent more than two years engaging the community on the best approach to updating or replacing the middle school. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission recommended replacing Warner, because estimated renovation costs were more than two-thirds the amount of new construction.
While the bond issuance would pay for the middle school project, if the district is eventually approved for its $15 million to $20 million OFCC state share, that money could be used to pay off the bond debt or pay for renovations of Xenia High School.
Back in 2009, Xenia voters approved a bond issue that paid for five new elementary schools. But since then, they have said no to repeated bond requests. In 2016-17, they rejected bonds for a new middle school-high school complex three times.
Meanwhile, the smaller 1.3-mill permanent improvement levy has been funding capital improvement projects across the district for decades. Previous projects funded by that levy include the restoration of Benner Field House in 2019, the renovation of the Bob Hope Auditorium at Xenia High School, plus smaller projects, like a parking lot repair and a district-wide LED lighting project, Lofton said.