Polls now open: Here’s how Election Day is going in the Dayton region

Voters in four area counties will vote Tuesday on 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Local News | 19 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey - Dayton Daily NewsKristen Spicker

Today is Election Day and polls are now. Voters are deciding a number of school and community tax issues, charter amendments, and some mayor and city council races.

Local election officials expect a low turnout and many communities do not have anything on the ballot.

Absentee voting has also been fairly low. As of Sunday in Montgomery County, there were 1,613 absentee votes, including 749 who voted in the board of elections office.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at voting sites across the Dayton region. Polls close today at 7:30 p.m.

