Election 2021: These tax issues are on Greene County ballots in November

Greene County is asking voters to approve a 0.25% sales tax to help build a new 384-bed jail estimated to cost $50 million. If approved, the tax is projected to bring in about $6 million a year.

The county hasn’t determined when the sales tax might end, but county commissioners will petition the tax commissioner to reduce collections on the increase to zero as soon as a jail bond issue is retired, according to Brandon Huddleson, Greene County administrator.