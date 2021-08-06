Election 2021: These tax issues are on Greene County ballots in November

Voters across Greene County will determine in November whether to levy a sales tax to pay for a new jail, and voters in 11 jurisdictions will decide funding measures for schools, police, fire and emergency services, as well as for roads and bridges and operating expenses for local governments.
Greene County is asking voters to approve a 0.25% sales tax to help build a new 384-bed jail estimated to cost $50 million. If approved, the tax is projected to bring in about $6 million a year.
The county hasn’t determined when the sales tax might end, but county commissioners will petition the tax commissioner to reduce collections on the increase to zero as soon as a jail bond issue is retired, according to Brandon Huddleson, Greene County administrator.
The Yellow Springs school district is asking voters to approve a new income tax-property tax combination to pay for construction of a new K-12 school campus. Residents will cast a single vote on the two-part levy.
The permanent income tax would be set at 0.5%, the equivalent of $250 a year for someone with $50,000 in qualifying income. The property tax is tied to a 37-year, $23 million bond issue estimated to cost $227 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.
Yellow Springs voters rejected a different school construction levy in 2018.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
What Greene County voters will see on November ballots
|Jurisdiction
|Purpose
|Type
|Millage
|Length
|Cost/$100k home
|Increase
|Annual revenue
|Bellbrook
|Operating expenses levy
|Renewal
|1.3 mills
|5 years
|$31.65
|No
|$226,000
|Countywide
|Bridges levy
|Renewal
|0.25 mill
|5 years
|$6.30
|No
|$994,000
|Countywide
|Jail construction
|Sales tax
|0.25%
|$6,000,000
|Fairborn
|Fire/EMS levy
|Renewal
|4.4 mills
|5 years
|$113.60
|No
|$2,300,000
|Fairborn
|Police levy
|Renewal
|4.4 mills
|5 years
|$113.60
|No
|$2,300,000
|Cedarville
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|2.6 mills
|5 years
|$14.41
|No
|$17,000
|Cedarville Twp.
|Fire/EMS levy
|Renewal
|1.0 mill
|5 years
|$27.08
|No
|$79,000
|Jamestown
|Police levy
|Renewal
|5.4 mills
|5 years
|$87.04
|No
|$104,000
|Jamestown
|Streets, roads, bridges levy
|Additional
|2.3 mills
|5 years
|$80.50
|$80.50
|$74,000
|Jefferson Twp.
|Fire/EMS levy
|Renewal
|2.0 mills
|5 years
|$21.28
|No
|$40,800
|Jefferson Twp.
|Roads and bridges levy
|Additional
|3.0 mills
|5 Years
|$105.00
|$105.00
|$117,000
|Ross Twp.
|Fire/EMS levy
|Renewal
|1.5 mills
|5 years
|$14.81
|No
|$21,000
|Silvercreek Twp.
|Fire/EMS levy
|Additional
|2.0 mills
|Continuing
|$70.00
|$70.00
|$176,000
|Spring Valley
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|2.3 mills
|5 years
|$60.60
|No
|$16,000
|Spring Valley Twp.
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|0.3 mill
|5 years
|$1.80
|No
|$7,000
|Spring Valley Twp.
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|1.0 mill
|5 years
|$31.52
|No
|$88,000
|Spring Valley Twp.
|Fire/EMS levy
|Replacement and increase
|3.0 mills
|Continuing
|$105.00
|$99.00
|$290,000
|Yellow Springs Exempted School District*
|Income tax and bond issue
|Additional
|0.5%, 6.5 mills
|37 years
|$227.50
|$227.50
|$1,089,000