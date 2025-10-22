Election 2025: 3 newcomers in 5-way race for Franklin council

The top vote-getter among the three nonincumbent candidates will be appointed during the Nov. 10 city council meeting to serve the remainder of the term of Denny Centers, who resigned his council seat last month after 25 years of service. His term expires at the end of the year.

If one of the incumbent candidates loses in the Nov. 4 election, they would not be eligible to be appointed to serve the remainder of Centers’ term.

Four of the five candidates candidates recently responded to a Dayton Daily News questionnaire about their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected.

Roberts did not participate in the questionnaire.

Michael Aldridge

Aldridge, 48, is a lifelong Franklin resident and Franklin High School and Eastern Michigan University graduate seeking reelection to his sixth term. He works at Medtronic health care technology company.

He has served on the planning commission and Franklin Athletic Boosters, is chair of the council’s planning and economic development committee and serves on the finance and safety committees.

“On council, I’ve focused on keeping Franklin safe, fiscally responsible and growing in the right way. I’ve pushed for investments that strengthen our police and fire departments, championed projects that are revitalizing our downtown and riverfront, and supported new housing opportunities that give families a reason to put down roots here. …

“I know how to work with residents, businesses, city staff and fellow council members to move projects from idea to reality. I take seriously the responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, asking tough questions and making decisions that balance growth with the values that make Franklin feel like home. I’m committed to keeping Franklin affordable, safe and welcoming,” Aldridge said.

David Hopper

Hopper, 56, has lived in Franklin since 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and law degree from Georgetown Law School. He formerly was in private law practice locally, has worked as an estate administrator and trust officer and is now a vice president at LCNB National Bank in Lebanon.

“I care deeply about this city, and I want to do my utmost to give back to the community I call home. Over the years, I’ve had the honor of serving the city as a citizen member of the park board, the charter commission, the New Community Authority (treasurer) and as chair of the planning commission,” he said.

Economic development, maintaining quality city services on a budget and partnering with Franklin City Schools are key, he said.

“We need to maintain our focus on economic development that is responsive to the needs and wants of our citizens and enhances the quality of life for all in our community,” which Hopper said means to advocate with county, state and federal partners, encourage development, support local small businesses and say no to development not in the city’s best interest.

“Without passage of the fire levy this fall, our fire department will face a funding crisis. If elected, I would give this issue top priority and do all I could to find solutions that would not adversely impact response times or quality of service,” he said.

In addition, Hopper said for the community to reach its full potential, the city and schools need to work together.

Robert Dale Lipps Jr.

Lipps, a Wright State University student who is a lifelong Franklin resident and Franklin High School graduate, said he decided to run because he was frustrated by the same people elected repeatedly in the city.

He is a Warren County Republican Party Central Committee member, member of the Franklin Area Historical Society and previously served as the Franklin representative to the Warren County Board of Health and SkillsUSA Ohio State vice president.

“As a young, conservative candidate, I pledge to serve no more than two consecutive terms and to always listen to the voices of our community. As a fiscal conservative, I will work to maintain balanced budgets, keep taxes and fees low, and strengthen our tax base. This includes attracting new businesses and supporting growth in a way that preserves Franklin’s small-town character. …

“I will also support investments in our public parks and community spaces to make Franklin a place where young couples and families want to settle. Finally, public safety must remain a top priority, and I will ensure our police have the resources they need to target drug use, dealing and trafficking. My focus is simple: building a Franklin that families and businesses want to call home,” Lipps said.

Matt Wilcher

Wilcher, 51, is seeking reelection to his third term. He grew up in Franklin Twp., is a Franklin High School and Wright State graduate who has lived in the city since 2005. He is a premier account manager at TundraFMP restaurant supply provider and prior co-owner of Restaurant Parts and More LLC.

He has served as president of the Franklin Area Historical Society board and has been a member of the council’s parks and recreation, public works and utilities, and safety committees. He currently chairs the finance committee.

“I chose to run for council because I have a passion for helping others anywhere I can. I believe public service is an honor. I thought my business management experience and budgeting skills could be applied to help solve city issues. Most importantly, I got involved because I wanted to make our city better and continue to be a great place for your family and mine,” he said.

One of the biggest hurdles in the city is residential and commercial growth, Wilcher said.

“It has been nearly 20 years since we had any new residential growth, and now we have developers preparing to build hundreds of new homes,” he said. “This is a good problem to have, and it’s exciting. The challenge is paying for infrastructure improvements without impacting taxpayers. Our city staff leaves no stone unturned when looking for state and federal grant money to help pay for these projects. This is just one of the many ways we continue to save the citizens’ hard-earned dollars.”