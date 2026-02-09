Election 2026: $14M in property tax levies on Montgomery County ballots

This ballot has the highest number of property tax levies in Montgomery County since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last comparable year was 2019, when voters considered 14 levies during the primary election and another 14 during the general election, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

“Each of these levies is an opportunity for voters to have a say in their property tax rate,” said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Seven of the 11 property tax levies seek new money from taxpayers. In addition to those levies, voters will decide on income tax issues:

Montgomery County property tax levies Taxing authority Purpose Length Millage Type Cost per $100K home value Annual revenue Kettering City Local Schools Bond 37 years 5.93 Additional $208 $6 million Trotwood Current expense 5 years 5.75 Renewal $110 $1.4 million Harrison Twp. Police Continuing 3.5 Additional $123 $1.3 million Union Road improvement 5 years 3 Renewal $43 $364,000 Butler Twp. Police Continuing 2.5 Additional $88 $832,000 Butler Twp. Fire and EMS Continuing 2.5 Additional $88 $832,000 Clay Twp. Fire and EMS Continuing 2.5 Additional $88 $805,000 Northridge Local Schools Permanent improvement Continuing 2.2 Additional $77 $413,000 Jackson Twp. Road and bridge 4 years 2 Renewal $49 $161,700 Jackson Twp. Police and EMS 5 years 1.8 Renewal $32 $122,400 Washington Twp. Police Continuing 0.9 Additional $31.50 $1.7 million Source: Montgomery County Auditor's Office



