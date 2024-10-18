Election: Recorder foes Benson-Taylor, Kennedy discuss deed fraud, service to public

A graduate of Dayton Christian High School, she said she earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in sociology from Wright State University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Republican challenger Lori Kennedy, a Republican, said she is a realtor, mortgage loan officer and district manager, who has spent more than 20 years in the real estate and mortgage industry negotiating and handling mortgage and real estate deals, and managing teams of mortgage lenders.

A graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School, she earned an associate degree in business from Miami Jacobs College.

The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office oversees a $1.2 million annual budget. The office maintains property records and other documents. Pay rate for county recorders is set by Ohio law based on a county’s population; for Montgomery County the statutory salary this year is $92,876.

Earlier this year, the Dayton Daily News reported that Benson-Taylor went through a personal mortgage foreclosure this year, had a vehicle repossession case last year and wage garnishment in 2022-23. She said the issues were due to difficulty finding steady employment before being hired by the county in 2021.

The Dayton Daily News asked both candidates several questions regarding how they would work to improve the recorder’s office. Here are their responses:

Q: What has run well with the office since 2022? What could be run better?

Benson-Taylor: “Since becoming recorder, our staff has continued to provide trusted, dependable, and efficient service for both our in-person and electronic customers. In 2023, recorder’s office staff successfully recorded 78,000 documents, and year to date have recorded over 51,000 documents. Since initiating the “Exposing Deed Fraud Campaign” in December of 2023 we have increased the number of parcels enrolled in the Fraud Alert Notification (FAN) System from 13,800 to nearly 28,000.

“I successfully initiated the Good Deeds Program and have helped over 50 families secure their property, while bypassing probate court, and mobilized the Veteran ID Program to record DD-214s and issue veterans IDs in the community. We increased community engagement by taking our services and programs to community/senior centers, churches, libraries, neighborhood/HOA meetings, festivals and events. The recorder’s office has demonstrated fiscal responsibility by operating under budget, while maintaining a healthy balance in the reserve fund.”

Kennedy: “More can be done on deed fraud targeting our seniors, veterans, and senior citizens. The office needed to be more aggressive in catching those criminals and do a better job pushing information out for prevention of deed fraud along with advocacy against those who commit it. The message should have been, if you commit deed fraud in Montgomery County, as recorder, I’m not going to stop until you are brought to justice.”

Q: What specific proposals do you have to run the office better moving forward?

Kennedy: “As a small business owner, real estate agent, mortgage industry executive and broker who has done thousands of mortgages and real estate deals, I will bring needed private sector experience into the recorder’s office. As recorder, I will ensure the office is providing top quality customer service to the public while ensuring Montgomery County’s real estate records, commercial filings, and personal matter filings are secure and accurate. I will be the leader of the recorder’s office who uses taxpayer money wisely while operating the office in an efficient cost-effective manner while protecting your property rights.”

Benson-Taylor: “Moving forward we will continue to work on exposing and stopping deed fraud, by adding a text messaging option to our Fraud Alert Notification (FAN) System to ensure faster notification of property transactions and providing notary services. We are looking to partner with our real estate professionals to ensure that customers are given the option to enroll in the FAN System when buying or selling property and our justice partners to explore less costly and cumbersome options for families who have been impacted by deed fraud.”

“I will continue holding community engagement forums and attending neighborhood events and festivals to inform the community about deed fraud and the Good Deeds Program. I will assess staffing levels to ensure that we are staffed to meet of the needs of the customers and offer leadership development lunch and learn opportunities for staff to ensure that we are equipped to provide excellent customer service and staff is prepared for leadership opportunities.”

Q: Both of you say protecting against quit claim deed fraud is the most pressing need. How exactly would you plan to address/tackle that?

Benson-Taylor: “As Montgomery County recorder, I have worked diligently to stop deed fraud. I have doubled the enrollment in the Fraud Alert Notification System, implemented ID requirements and notary verification for quit-claim deeds, referred notaries who execute fraudulent deeds to the Ohio Secretary of State, and worked with the prosecutors to secure a 13-count indictment for the theft of 3 properties.

“In addition to the work that we are already doing, I am working with other county departments to change the way work is processed to more quickly identify deed fraud and to implement changes and upgrades in technology and system security to prevent deed fraud. I will continue to work with the prosecutor’s office and investigators to pursue prosecution for property theft.”

Kennedy: “As recorder, I will advocate for the use of technology and common sense. LexisNexis, along with other vendors, provide data resources to do deep backgrounds to prevent deed fraud. Prospective deed transfers need to be checked for fraudulent activities. Other states and even Ohio counties use certain research and background products to prevent the criminal activity. When I’m recorder, I will ensure to put the proper procedures in place for the prevention of these heinous crimes. Also, I will advocate and ensure those committing deed fraud are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Q: How do you feel the recorder’s office does when it comes to being friendly/accessible and interacting with customers/residents? What would you do to improve upon that?

Kennedy: “Again, as a realtor and small business owner who comes from the private sector angle, I will bring a customer service attitude into the recorder’s office versus the strictly government mindset. This will include the creation of a Help Center which will provide assistance to those resident and business owners in need of recorder’s office services. I will engage with the community and all stakeholders pushing the message of the recorder’s office, and services.”

Benson-Taylor: “The recorder’s office staff recognizes that each document we touch is representative of people’s most valuable asset and understands the need for each interaction to reflect the importance of the transaction to the customers. I’ve been told on numerous occasions that the staff is kind and patient when working with community members/residents and efficient and effective when working with real estate professionals and other government agencies.

“As we increased community outreach for our Exposing Deed Fraud campaign, Good Deed’s Program, and Mobile Veteran ID Program, the staff has gladly fielded additional walk-ins and phone calls, and attended community workshops, festivals, and neighborhood events.”