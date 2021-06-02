Electric aggregation returns in Dayton, but with green energy sources

About 20,000 electric customers participated in Dayton’s previous aggregation program.

The city last month held two public hearings about a new program in which Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be its aggregator.

SOPEC, a non-profit council of governments, will help Dayton procure energy from 100% renewable sources, which is a major change from its former program, said Charles.

“It was based on fossil fuel generated power,” he said. “We’ll be one of the only communities in the state of Ohio that will be providing 100% renewable energy, in addition to the other members of SOPEC.”

Eligible customers will be automatically enrolled in the new program, but they can choose to opt out at any time.

AES Ohio will continue to deliver electricity to Dayton customers, and the company will still own the poles and wires and send out bills.

SOPEC’s energy is provided by AEP Energy, and the city likely will have a three-year term with the nonprofit, Charles said.