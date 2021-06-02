Electric aggregation returns in Dayton, but with green energy sources

Dayton plans to re-establish an electric aggregation program after a three-year break, but this time the power will come from entirely renewable sources, city staff said.
Electric aggregation was approved by Dayton voters in 2013 and launched three years later, but the opt-out program was discontinued in 2018 because of fluctuations in the energy market, the city said.
Aggregation programs generally seek to reduce utility costs for residents and businesses by allowing them to buy electricity as a group, increasing their bargaining power.
“Hopefully by making a bulk purchase you can enjoy some savings or least have a competitive price,” said Mark Charles, Dayton’s sustainability manager.
About 20,000 electric customers participated in Dayton’s previous aggregation program.
The city last month held two public hearings about a new program in which Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be its aggregator.
SOPEC, a non-profit council of governments, will help Dayton procure energy from 100% renewable sources, which is a major change from its former program, said Charles.
“It was based on fossil fuel generated power,” he said. “We’ll be one of the only communities in the state of Ohio that will be providing 100% renewable energy, in addition to the other members of SOPEC.”
Credit: Jim Noelker
Eligible customers will be automatically enrolled in the new program, but they can choose to opt out at any time.
AES Ohio will continue to deliver electricity to Dayton customers, and the company will still own the poles and wires and send out bills.
SOPEC’s energy is provided by AEP Energy, and the city likely will have a three-year term with the nonprofit, Charles said.