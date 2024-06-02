Electric transformer transport to close Greene County roads Tuesday

There will be a moving road closure using the following route starting at 8 a.m., weather and equipment permitting, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office:

• East on Dayton Xenia to Trebein

• South on Trebein to Dayton Xenia

• East on Dayton Xenia to Progress

• South on Progress to Main Street

• East on Main Street to Allison

• South on Allison to Bellbrook

• West on Bellbrook to Industrial

• South on Industrial to US 42

• North on US 42 to Old US 35

• East on Old US 35 to Village of Jamestown

• East thru Jamestown to SR 734

• East on SR 734 thru Jeffersonville to SR 729

• South on SR 729 to Milledgeville-Jefferson

• West on Milledgeville-Jefferson Road to Fent Road

• Fent Road to substation

The Engineer’s Office estimates it will take 8-12 hours for the transformer to reach the Honda site due to its height.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during the important move and apologize for any inconvenience. If you are traveling along these routes, we strongly encourage you to seek alternative routes,” the engineer’s office said.

The transformer weights 356,100 pounds, according to the Engineer’s Office. The vehicle loaded will be 135 feet long, 16 feet wide, roughly 20 feet high and weigh 572,000 pounds.