ElectriPack president’s LLC spends $1.85M on Moraine industrial property

Records give the sale price as $1.85 million and the sale date as June 2. The seller was another LLC, Doubleday Moraine.

State business records link Double Wright LLC to Wright at 2064 Byers Road, Miamisburg, the Miamisburg address of ElectriPack, Inc.

No operations will remain in Miamisburg once the move to Moraine is complete, Wright said Monday.

Last year, Moraine applied for a Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grant to assist ElectriPack in expanding to Moraine.

In the fall ED/GE funding round in December 2022, Moraine received $120,000 to assist ElectriPack in adapting and improving an existing set of buildings at 2900 to 3014 Dryden Road. Funds were to be used for equipment and construction costs, as well as utility upgrades.

The project would aid in the retention of 55 jobs while creating 67 new jobs, Montgomery County said at the time.