ElectriPack president’s LLC spends $1.85M on Moraine industrial property

A limited liability company with ties to a Miamisburg business leader has purchased seven parcels in Moraine for $1.8 billion, new Montgomery County land records show.
The purchase is part of a business expansion, said Robert Wright, president of electric wire harness manufacturer ElectriPack Inc.
“Yes, we purchased the property in Moraine to be the new headquarters for ElectriPack,” Wright said in an email to the Dayton Daily News Monday. “We are very excited to move to Moraine and plan to move at the end of September. We are investing in renovating the building, and construction has already started.”
About 70 employees will move from the company’s current Byers Road location to Moraine, he said. ElectriPack’s sales and its number of employees doubled last year, Wright said. He expects a further 20% growth this year, and can see the company having 170 employees in about three years, he added.
Double Wright LLC purchased the parcels from 2985 to 3009 W. Springboro Road and from 2900 to 3014 Dryden Road, county records show.
Records give the sale price as $1.85 million and the sale date as June 2. The seller was another LLC, Doubleday Moraine.
State business records link Double Wright LLC to Wright at 2064 Byers Road, Miamisburg, the Miamisburg address of ElectriPack, Inc.
No operations will remain in Miamisburg once the move to Moraine is complete, Wright said Monday.
Last year, Moraine applied for a Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grant to assist ElectriPack in expanding to Moraine.
In the fall ED/GE funding round in December 2022, Moraine received $120,000 to assist ElectriPack in adapting and improving an existing set of buildings at 2900 to 3014 Dryden Road. Funds were to be used for equipment and construction costs, as well as utility upgrades.
The project would aid in the retention of 55 jobs while creating 67 new jobs, Montgomery County said at the time.
