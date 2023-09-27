Embattled Tipp City school board fails to fill vacancy, disagrees on procedure

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education was unable to address business Tuesday, including appointing a member to fill the three-month vacancy created by the resignation of board President Simon Patry earlier this month.

Two of the remaining board members — Anne Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway — did not attend the meeting, leaving the board without a quorum needed to conduct business.

Patry resigned at the end of the Sept. 5 board work session, during which Zakkour offered him a Nazi salute, saying that Patry conducted himself like a dictator. Patry denied those claims.

New board President Amber Drum and Rick Mains attended the school board meeting Tuesday.

Drum said the board has until Oct. 6 to fill Patry’s vacancy. If it does not act, the Miami County Probate Court will appoint a board member to complete the remaining time of Patry’s term, which expires at year’s end.

Dunaway said Tuesday she thinks the board was required by the Ohio Revised Code to appoint a new member at its Friday, Sept. 22, special meeting. She notified the superintendent and remaining board members Monday that she would not be at the Tuesday meeting because of that concern, she said.

Thirteen people have applied for the brief school board appointment, including all seven candidates who have filed to run for full terms starting in 2024 — those three seats will be decided in the November election.