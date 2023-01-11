Emergency crews respond to Butler Twp. crash

Police and medics were called to a crash Wednesday evening in Butler Twp.
According to Huber Heights dispatch, the crash was reported at 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road.
In scanner traffic, emergency crews said that three people may have been injured, and at least two of whom may have been trapped in the vehicle.
Scanner traffic also said that medics performed CPR on one of the people trapped in the vehicle.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
