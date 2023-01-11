dayton-daily-news logo
X

Emergency crews respond to Butler Twp. crash

Local News
By
51 minutes ago

Police and medics were called to a crash Wednesday evening in Butler Twp.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, the crash was reported at 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road.

In scanner traffic, emergency crews said that three people may have been injured, and at least two of whom may have been trapped in the vehicle.

Scanner traffic also said that medics performed CPR on one of the people trapped in the vehicle.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Ohio Senate again introduces bill to change oversight of K-12 schools
2
AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams
3
Xenia school levy that was rejected by 1 vote going back on ballot in...
4
YWCA Dayton announces interim president, CEO
5
Dayton Children’s to expand Huber Heights medical facility

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top