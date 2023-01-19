dayton-daily-news logo
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Dayton

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the fire was reported in the 500 block of South Euclid Avenue, and several fire crews responded to the scene.

In scanner traffic, crews said that the fire was in danger of damaging buildings on either side, and that there were crews putting water on the fire from above as well as on the two sides.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

