Emergency demolition ordered after fire damages 3 houses in Dayton

The first firefighters arrived within four minutes and found heavy fire conditions throughout a two-story house, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

Crews used multiple hose lines to control the flames and keep the fire from spreading. Houses on both sides had exposure damage according to French.

Firefighters were unable to search the primary house due to the extent of the fire. Crews removed multiple residents and pets from the two neighboring homes, French said.

No injuries were reported.

The primary house is a total loss and will be demolished. The Red Cross is helping the residents in the neighboring homes.

The Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should call investigators at 937-333-TIPS (8477) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).