Emerson spins off Copeland; spokeswoman says company will ‘maintain global footprint’

Emerson opened a $35 million research and development facility on the University of Dayton campus in late 2015. And the company had a longstanding manufacturing operation in Sidney. In 2017, Emerson said it was investing $1.5 million into that facility.

Emerson made heating, ventilation and air-conditioning parts at its Sidney operation and had just under 2,000 employees there in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The standalone Copeland business will build “on the brand’s 100-year legacy, global recognition and influence across the HVACR industry,” Blackstone said.

Copeland’s product portfolio includes compressors, controls, thermostats, valves, software and monitoring products for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Copeland had fiscal 2022 net sales of $5 billion, according to Blackstone.