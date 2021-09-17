Emmy Watch: Chappelle, Janney up for major awards this weekend

Caption HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Julia Reichert, Lindsay Utz, Steven Bognar, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello accept the Documentary - Feature - award for 'American Factory' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

Reichert and Bognar won Academy and Emmy Awards for directing “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. In 2007, the duo won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.”

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.