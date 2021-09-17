dayton-daily-news logo
Emmy Watch: Chappelle, Janney up for major awards this weekend

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Dave Chappelle and Allison Janney are hoping to add more Emmys to their mantels this weekend.

Dave Chappelle delivers his opening monologue on "SNL" on Saturday, Nov. 7, just hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. (Source: Screen grab/NBC)
Dave Chappelle delivers his opening monologue on "SNL" on Saturday, Nov. 7, just hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. (Source: Screen grab/NBC)

Chappelle, who snagged his fifth Emmy on Sept. 12 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for guest hosting the post-election episode of “Saturday Night Live,” competes in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for his acclaimed, George Floyd-themed Netflix special “8:46.” He shares the nomination with fellow producers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Academy Award-winning Janney is a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Bonnie Plunkett on the final season of the CBS sitcom “Mom.” Her previous seven wins stem from her work on “Mom” as well as “The West Wing” and “Masters of Sex.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Julia Reichert, Lindsay Utz, Steven Bognar, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello accept the Documentary - Feature - award for 'American Factory' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Julia Reichert, Lindsay Utz, Steven Bognar, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello accept the Documentary - Feature - award for 'American Factory' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reichert and Bognar won Academy and Emmy Awards for directing “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. In 2007, the duo won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.”

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

