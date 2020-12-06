Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Hamilton County woman leaves home for church, fails to arrive

A woman from Hamilton County left her home to attend church at 11 a.m. this morning, but she did not arrive, a release from the Ohio Attorney General stated. She reportedly suffers from memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.
Jeannine Julian, 78, has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs and is five feet six inches tall. She left her residence on Day Road in Cincinnati around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, the release stated. She was driving towards Covenant Community Church in Fairfield.
She was reportedly driving a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with the Ohio license plate CVB9101.
Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.