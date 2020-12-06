Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Hamilton County woman leaves home for church, fails to arrive

Jeannine Julian, 78, has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs and is five feet six inches tall. She left her residence on Day Road in Cincinnati around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, the release stated. She was driving towards Covenant Community Church in Fairfield.

She was reportedly driving a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with the Ohio license plate CVB9101.