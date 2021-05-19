Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 70-year-old Dayton woman with Alzheimer’s

Dayton police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 70-year-old Dayton woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing around noon on Tuesday.
Glorie “Jeannie” Ely, of Dayton, was last seen at the Kohl’s in Beavercreek around 12:30 p.m. She left home driving a burgundy 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate number GWK8567.
Ely is a white woman, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Law enforcement is concerned for her safety and asks anyone who sees her or her vehicle to call 911.