Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Xenia man with dementia

Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help finding a 93-year-old Xenia man with dementia.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Delmer Hill after he drove away from his Beatty Drive home Friday morning and didn’t return.
He left around 9 a.m. in a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala, according to the alert.
Hill is approximately 5′09 and 172 pounds He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts should call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.
