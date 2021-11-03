Englewood approves fire levy; Clayton elects incumbents

As with all races, results will not be final until provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots are addressed, according to county election officials.

Clayton incumbents sweep

There will be no change in Clayton when it comes to elected leaders.

Residents gave Mayor Mike Stevens a new term at the city’s helm, according to unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Stevens took home 62% of the vote over challenger Warren Wysong, who garnered 38%.

Stevens told the Dayton Daily News during the campaign that he wants to improve the city’s infrastructure and bring the community together.

Residents opted to keep their three incumbent council members as well. Tina Kelly led the way with 33% of the vote, Greg Merkle got 27% and Brendan Bachman scored 24% of the vote. Political newcomer Jeremy Blanford fell short with 16% of the vote.