Enzo says: Get your dog licensed. It’s the law (and they’re on sale now)

“Your license is your only true indicator of ownership of your animal, so it’s important to have a license,” said Karl Keith, the Montgomery County auditor.

Not only are dog licenses required by Ohio law, but also money collected through dog license sales covers expenses related to medical care, food and other costs for the dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

A dog staying at the Animal Resource Center, Enzo, was at the Montgomery County administrative building on Monday morning to help kick off the launch of the dog tag sale.

Enzo, who is believed to be three years old, was found roaming the streets with another dog. Like Enzo, hundreds of dogs in Montgomery County are still waiting for their forever homes.

Dog licenses also help pet owners reunite with loose or lost pets, allowing shelter workers to look up their information and contact the dog’s home.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“Accidents happen, and dogs get lost,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “It’s so sad. And this is why licenses are so, so important. Licenses not only help bring them home, but they ensure owners stay compliant with state laws.”

Owners whose dogs are spayed or neutered will pay a $20 license fee, and owners whose dogs have not been altered will pay $24 for each dog tag. Prices double after January.

Nearly 47,000 licenses were sold in Montgomery County this year, according to the auditor’s office.

All dogs older than three months must be licensed under Ohio law. The licenses must be renewed annually, unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license that can only be purchased in person from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office in the County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St.

Licenses can be purchased year-round at the Montgomery County Administration Building and at the Animal Resource Center or by electronic payment online at www.mcohio.org/dogs.

Last year, nearly 60% of the county’s dog licenses were sold online, but an application for a license can also be mailed to the auditor’s office. Licenses can also be purchased at one of the 15 outposts in the county.

According to data from 2024 dog license sales, the most popular dog breeds in Montgomery County are Labrador retrievers, pit bull breeds, German shepherds, Chihuahuas and golden retrievers.

Other ways to help dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center: