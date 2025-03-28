Esther Price Candies launches ‘Golden Egg Hunt’

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Esther Price Candies has launched an in-store and online “Golden Egg Hunt” that includes prizes.

The 99-year old premium chocolate brand has hidden golden eggs throughout all of its retail stores. Each egg will have a prize inside and there will be a total of 28 winners.

For those that want to take part virtually, they can spin a prize wheel to get a custom discount code.

ExploreLocal Cantina in downtown Dayton closes: Restaurant near Day Air Ballpark

They will then be prompted to enter the code in the brand’s giveaway landing page for a chance to win an Esther Price Easter Basket.

The “Golden Egg Sweepstakes” runs through April 6 in-store and online.

Esther Price Candies has several stores in the Dayton region including 4810 Bolzano Blvd. in Clayton, 269 N. Main St. in Centerville, 1709 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, 194 Woodman Drive in Riverside and 8621 N. Pavilion Drive in West Chester Twp.

For more information, visit estherprice.com/pages/golden-egg or the shop’s Facebook (@estherpricecandies), Instagram (@estherpricecandies) or TikTok (@esther.price.candies) pages.

ExploreDolly’s Burgers & Shakes CEO says people will find new things on menu

In Other News
1
‘Oh, mom. This is a scam’ - Woman lost $52K; How to protect yourself
2
JD Vance’s visit to Greenland sparks controversy: What to know
3
Activists plan to protest during NATO Assembly in Dayton. But they say...
4
O’Charley’s to open new brick-and-mortar concept called ‘Underground...
5
New Trump executive order targets law firm with Dayton-area presence

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.