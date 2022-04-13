Estimated cost of extra primary frustrates Montgomery County leaders

Montgomery County commissioners are frustrated over the estimated cost of an extra primary election, which will likely need to be held because there still aren’t new redistricted maps.
The county submitted a required report to the Ohio Secretary of State that conservatively estimated a second primary election would cost $432,500 in Montgomery County. The total estimate for the state is around $25 million.
The total cost is likely more. For example, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars to send out new precinct and polling location notices.
“We’re going to have to pick up people, we’re going to have to pay more on another set of workers, we’re going to have the logistics of moving equipment around, ,” County Administrator Michael Colbert said, speaking at the county commissioner’s weekly workshop.
Early voting has begun for the May 3 primary election, but the ballot only contains statewide, congressional and local elections. Seats in the Ohio General Assembly are not on the ballot, because a new legislative district map is still being contested.
The six-month map drawing process has dragged on as the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of maps. The court has repeatedly ruled 4-3 against the proposed maps, with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joining the court’s three Democrats in saying constitutional maps should be proportional — reflecting the 54% Republican-46% Democratic partisan breakdown of recent statewide elections.
An official second primary has not been set yet, though appears likely. It’s also not clear yet how the additional primary will be paid for.
“It isn’t county’s fault. We shouldn’t have to pick it up,” Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said about the cost, at the workshop.
The cost wasn’t the only concern. Officials at the workshop pointed out that many counties struggle to find enough workers to run one primary, let alone two. Colbert anticipates there will be a struggle in Montgomery County to get poll workers.
“We’re going to have to do an all hands on deck to try to get it,” he said.
With August being a time for vacations and the business of school restarting, commissioners also voiced concern about low turnout.
“That’s going to be depressed turnout,” County Commissioner Judy Dodge said.
