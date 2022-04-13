Estimated cost of extra primary frustrates Montgomery County leaders

The six-month map drawing process has dragged on as the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of maps. The court has repeatedly ruled 4-3 against the proposed maps, with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joining the court’s three Democrats in saying constitutional maps should be proportional — reflecting the 54% Republican-46% Democratic partisan breakdown of recent statewide elections.

An official second primary has not been set yet, though appears likely. It’s also not clear yet how the additional primary will be paid for.

“It isn’t county’s fault. We shouldn’t have to pick it up,” Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said about the cost, at the workshop.

The cost wasn’t the only concern. Officials at the workshop pointed out that many counties struggle to find enough workers to run one primary, let alone two. Colbert anticipates there will be a struggle in Montgomery County to get poll workers.

“We’re going to have to do an all hands on deck to try to get it,” he said.

With August being a time for vacations and the business of school restarting, commissioners also voiced concern about low turnout.

“That’s going to be depressed turnout,” County Commissioner Judy Dodge said.