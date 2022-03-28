Ohio hopes EV battery company will power 1,200 new jobs in Sidney

SEMCORP Manufacturing USA LLC could create 1,199 full-time positions, generating $73 million in annual payroll if the company establishes a manufacturing presence in the Shelby County community less than an hour north of Dayton, according to the Ohio Department of Development

SEMCORP makes separator film used within lithium-ion batteries. The company’s main focus is within the EV (electric vehicle) battery market with business also in consumer electronics and energy storage systems, the state said.