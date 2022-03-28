Ohio hopes EV battery company will power 1,200 new jobs in Sidney

State officials hope an electric vehicle battery company will create nearly 1,200 new jobs, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Monday.
SEMCORP Manufacturing USA LLC could create 1,199 full-time positions, generating $73 million in annual payroll if the company establishes a manufacturing presence in the Shelby County community less than an hour north of Dayton, according to the Ohio Department of Development
SEMCORP makes separator film used within lithium-ion batteries. The company’s main focus is within the EV (electric vehicle) battery market with business also in consumer electronics and energy storage systems, the state said.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.095%, 15-year job creation tax credit for this project, the state said.
A department spokesman put the value of the credit at $22.67 million, noting that is an estimated value if all elements of the hoped-for project approved by the Tax Credit Authority are met. These are not actual tax credits, the spokesman cautioned. The job creation tax credit is a performance-based credit, the state says.
Ohio is competing with Texas for the jobs, an Ohio description of the project said. Either site would be the company’s first North American manufacturing presence.
“I think we’d probably rather wait until the SEMCORP deal is finalized before commenting,” former Sidney Mayor (and current city council member) Mike Barhorst said Monday, referring questions to current Mayor Mardie Milligan and City Manager Andrew Bowsher.
Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (SEMCORP) produces base films for lithium-ion secondary batteries, to manufacture solvent-based coating separators used in such batteries in electric vehicles
