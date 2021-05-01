Event highlights how Dayton Daily News engages with community

“The future of the Dayton Daily News, now more than ever, depends on our ability to connect and serve this community,” said Publisher Jana Collier about the event. “To do that, we need to increase our community connections and collaborations.”

Sarah Alice Keiser, manager of leadership programming for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event aligns with the Generation Dayton group she runs.

“Ultimately the goal of Generation Dayton is to make our young professionals good stewards in the community,” she said.

Generation Dayton, or Gen D, offers education, networking and community service opportunities to Dayton-area young professionals. The next Gen D speaker series event will be May 18 and will include a tour of the Foodbank.