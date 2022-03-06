Ex-Dayton cop loses lawsuit over dishonesty, ‘Brady List’

Caption The processional for a Dayton police officer who died of cancer travels down Third Street by the safety building on February 24, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Caption The processional for a Dayton police officer who died of cancer travels down Third Street by the safety building on February 24, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Lamanna was fired after allegedly lying about accessing personnel records in a police records system.

She claimed that her name’s inclusion on the list was unfair and violated due process and prevented her from finding work in her field.

Last month, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Krumholtz sustained the city’s request for summary judgment in the case.

He wrote that it was clear to the court that Lamanna could not prevail in any of her legal claims.

The case will be dismissed until Lamanna appeals the decision.