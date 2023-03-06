Ex-Miami County Fair manager pleads not guilty on felony tied to barn contract

TROY — The former manager/board president of the Miami County Fair pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony indictment accusing him of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Nicholas D. Shellenberger, 45, of Pleasant Hill was indicted in February by a county grand jury as part of an investigation into a complaint of fraud made in November to the sheriff’s office.
He pleaded not guilty in Common Pleas Court and remains free on a recognizance bond.
The investigation centered on the contracting and use of a grant and other funds for horse barn repairs at the fairgrounds, according to the investigation report from the sheriff’s office.
The complaint involved matching grants received by the Miami County Agricultural Society — also known as the fair board — from the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association to offset the costs of repairs or upgrades to horse barns. The grants offered $10,000 reimbursement if $20,000 in work was done and proof of work submitted.
The report alleges Shellenberger “who at the time was president and fair manager … did falsify documents submitted to the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association in order to obtain grant money. In that process, Nick Shellenberger caused false invoices to be submitted to the MCAS for payment of services that had not been provided, and in the 2021 case, never provided.” Shellenberger worked for a company tied to the false invoices.
A pretrial hearing was set for March 13.
