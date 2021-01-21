Ex-Miamisburg Soccer Association treasurer indicted, accused of embezzling nearly $200K

Richard M. Campbell, 59, of Miamisburg was issued a summons to appear Feb. 4 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on three counts of aggravated theft, according to his indictment.

Miamisburg Soccer Association board members contacted the Miamisburg Police Department in November 2018 after noticing discrepancies between bank statement balances and the balances reported to them by Campbell. When board members confronted him, Campbell allegedly admitted that he misappropriated some of the funds, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.