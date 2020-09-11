Exchange, Disney to host free online movies, activities

“This year has been unusually difficult for military families, so we wanted to give them something special that they could enjoy together,” Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Jermaine Wilson. “Military kids already sacrifice so much, so we hope these activities show them how much we appreciate their resilience and strength during this unprecedented time.”

Operation Fun events center on monthly live videos just for military kids:

Sept. 25: “Toy Story 4” free movie screening

Oct. 24: “Incredibles 2” free movie screening

Nov. 26: “Frozen II” free Thanksgiving movie screening

Dec. 12: Disney Jr. interactive video activity night

Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access Operation Fun activities, information and a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange on http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to keep up to date on the latest Operation Fun events and activities.

Home for the Holidays sweepstakes offers cash prizes

With the swipe of a card, shoppers at Wright-Patterson and U.S. military installations worldwide will get a chance to win their share of $25,000 in cash during the MILITARY STAR card’s Home for the Holidays sweepstakes.

From Sept. 18 through Oct. 15, all shoppers who use a MILITARY STAR card to make two purchases from any military exchange (including ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and exchange concessionaires) or participating morale, welfare and recreation facility plus two purchases at any commissary operated by the Defense Commissary Agency will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes.

Five lucky winners – one each from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard – will each be awarded $5,000.

“This has been a stressful, unprecedented year, and Airmen and their families could use some holiday cheer,” said Wilson. “This sweepstakes will make it easier for our lucky winners to spread some much-needed joy to their friends and family this holiday season.”

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Winners will be announced on or about Nov. 13. For official rules and alternate method of entry, visit https://MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.