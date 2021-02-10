Exchange micro markets deliver contactless convenience

“It’s not always easy for Soldiers and Airmen to get to the Exchange and back during breaks—this format brings the Exchange to them in a safe, sanitized and secure setting,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “With the emergence of COVID-19, micro markets have become even more important, allowing busy warfighters to pick up what they need in a zero-contact environment.”

The Exchange first introduced micro markets in 2014. They’ve since become one of the fastest-growing formats offered by the Exchange, with the number of active locations more than doubling in the past 18 months.