Expect lane closures on Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood for repaving in July

That stretch of roadway is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton.

The average number of vehicles using Ohio 48 daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, ODOT records show.

The estimated $1.75 million resurfacing project was awarded to Barrett Paving Materials Inc. with the city paying $345,858, Oakwood City Engineer Chris Kuzma said previously.

“There will be areas where it’s milled up. It’s that rough, grooved pavement. But it should be open and drivable for the most part,” he said.

All lanes reopened along that stretch following Oakwood’s $2.1 million sewer reconstruction. The project lasted several months to replace sewer lines, most which had been installed before the 1950s Oakwood officials have said.