Facebook parent Meta deal to boost nuclear generation in Ohio

The need has been growing for some time. With 172 data centers, Ohio has more data centers than neighbors Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana combined, the Bricker Graydon law firm in Dayton said last year.

The Davis–Besse nuclear power station is an 894 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant near Oak Harbor. The Perry nuclear plant is near Cleveland, in Lake County.

PJM Interconnection is the Midwest’s electric grid operator, overseeing an area that includes Ohio.

In an era of data center and electric vehicle proliferation, as power demand grows and older, fossil-fuel-based power sources are retired, making sure the region has enough power is going to get harder, Asim Haque, PJM Interconnection’s senior vice president of governmental and member services (and a former Springfield resident), said in an interview last year.

“From where we sit, here’s what I’ll say: Operation of the power grid is going to be far more complicated,” Haque told the Dayton Daily News last year.

“We are investing in nuclear energy because it provides clean, reliable power that is essential for advancing our AI ambitions and strengthening American leadership in energy innovation. By supporting nuclear power, we ensure that our operations, and the communities we serve, benefit from energy solutions that drive both technological progress and economic growth,” Urvi Parekh, Meta head of global energy, said in a statement.