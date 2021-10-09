dayton-daily-news logo
Fairborn 18-year-old sentenced in February deadly head-on crash

Joshua Michael Smith
Joshua Michael Smith | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to just under 10 months in jail on vehicular homicide charges connected to a February crash that killed Fairborn woman.

Joshua M. Smith of Fairborn pleaded no contest to the charge, while a vehicular manslaughter charge was dismissed, according to the Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Smith was sentenced to 119 days in jail with up to five years supervised community control. His license will also be suspended for five years.

Smith’s charges stem from a head-on crash in late February that ended in the death of Lucretia L. Day, 55.

According to a Fairborn police crash report, Smith was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Beretta north on Kauffman Avenue when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2014 Chevrolet Spark heading the other direction.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in the Spark.

Three more people, including a passenger from the Beretta as well as the driver and another passenger of the Spark. They were taken to area hospitals.

Smith suffered minor injuries. He was suspected of having marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, the crash report said.

