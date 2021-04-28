18-year-old charged in deadly head-on crash in Fairborn

Joshua M. Smith of Fairborn is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanors, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Smith was headed north around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 on Kauffman Avenue when he went left of center in the maroon 1995 Chevrolet Beretta he was driving. Smith collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Spark headed in the opposite direction, according to a Fairborn Police Department traffic crash report.