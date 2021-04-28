18-year-old charged in deadly head-on crash in Fairborn

An 18-year-old man is facing a vehicular homicide charge in a two-car crash in February that killed a Fairborn woman.
Joshua M. Smith of Fairborn is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanors, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.
Smith was headed north around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 on Kauffman Avenue when he went left of center in the maroon 1995 Chevrolet Beretta he was driving. Smith collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Spark headed in the opposite direction, according to a Fairborn Police Department traffic crash report.
Lucretica L. Day, 55, of Fairborn, a passenger in the Spark, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith suffered minor injuries and three other people, including Smith’s passenger and the driver and a second passenger in the Spark suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the crash report.
A Fairborn officer discovered the crash after hearing a loud noise while on patrol in the area.
Both vehicles had heavy, front-end damage as a result of the crash.
Smith was suspected of having marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, the report stated.
Smith is pleading not guilty to the charges, court records show, and is not in custody.