Fairborn contractor lands new $209 million Air Force contract

Under the five-year task order, HII will provide support Air Force Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and Bomber directorates.

“HII is excited to build upon our Air Force Life Cycle Management Center work, helping to optimize the customer’s approach to developing, fielding and maintaining fighter and bomber platforms and subsystems to maximize their readiness and lethality,” Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (CEWS) business unit, said in a statement from HII.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is headquartered at Wright-Patterson. Work under the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson, Tinker, Robins and Hill Air Force bases.

“Weapons systems need to be developed and maintained at a level that ensures they are mission-capable anytime, anywhere and meet the evolving needs of the Air Force, Joint services and coalition partners,” said Eric Wright, vice president of CEWS operations.

About a year ago, HII took over 20,000 square feet on the first floor of a new building at 2310 National Road in Fairborn. The building was already home to Riverside Research on the second and third floors. Previously, HII had a presence on Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek.

Also this week, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., was awarded a $10,981,620 research contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

About 40% of the work will be performed in Beavercreek, while another 40% will happen in Linthicum, Md., the Department of Defense said. The balance will happen in Woodland Hills, California (20%), with an expected completion date of April 2026.