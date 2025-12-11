Fairborn councilwoman censured for race-related remarks at college homecoming speech

In a video of the speech obtained by the Dayton Daily News, Chess said that upon her arrival in Fairborn, the city was “alleged to be one of the last sundown towns in Ohio.”

“I sat on the board of the Fairborn Lions Club because I wanted to know what they was talking about. So I put myself in places that most people that look like me don’t want to be so I could learn what the enemy was talking about so I could figure it out and strategize in a better way, in a strong way, in a challenging way.”

Chess also discussed her personal experiences of harassment and intimidation, including “being called the n-word,” and of people “burning rubber in front of my house,” as she was building her businesses in the city.

Chess also said in her speech that in her 2023 election, she defeated a “Proud Boy” white supremacist candidate. Though he was not named in the speech, businessman Jimmy Baker received much online criticism during the election cycle for alleged ties to the Proud Boys, claims he has continuously denied.

Members of Fairborn City Council gave conflicting viewpoints over the matter last week.

“Sylvia has made multiple disparaging remarks of the city and its residents by calling them and/or us ‘white supremacist,’ and allegedly her peers and fellow citizens were ‘the enemy,’” said Councilwoman Mary Reaster. “We have made great strides as a community and economic opportunities for all, acceptance of all service to all. The words that Sylvia spoke are not representative of this community that we are elected to serve.”

Councilwoman Tana Stanton said that while she called on Chess to apologize, Chess had made a “human” mistake, adding that it was unwise to dismiss the notion that individuals still experience racism in the country and in the city today.

“From my perspective…the overall theme of Councilwoman Chess’s speech seemed to be this: Paul Quinn college taught her how to focus her talents and passions into an achievable personal mission to improve the lives of other Black people in her community. So far, she has done this,” said Stanton. “During my life, I have said things in my youth that I now consider crossing a line, and I wish I hadn’t said them. I live, and I learn, I try to do better, and I apologize when I can.”

Councilman Rodney McCubbins said the most concerning aspect of Chess’ comments in his view were those regarding the Lion’s Club.

“It makes me wonder why she’s sitting up here on council today,” he said. “Is there a hidden agenda? What’s nefarious behind it? Do I trust her anymore? Obviously, she doesn’t have a good experience living in the city that she’s supposed to be supporting, and disparaging it in other states.”

The Lions Club said it was aware of the comments in a statement on social media.

“The Fairborn Lions Club strives to embody our organization’s mission, which is to empower Lions clubs, volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian service and grants,” said president Robert Borger on the club’s Facebook page. “We will continue to do this within the Fairborn community and be an integral part of helping those in need and we welcome all who want to join in our shared mission and vision. We remain dedicated to serving with integrity.”

Chess told other council members last week that she had been invited by the college to speak about her experiences, and that her comments were directed at the “less than 1% of the population” who have directed “intense scrutiny,” harassment and intimidation at her.

“In certain instances, this has significantly affected my health, my family, and my business,” she said. “Regardless of my adversaries’ opinions, I firmly believe that 99.99% of Fairborn residents are some of the most wonderful people in the world, and I’ve always said that.”

Chess also apologized for her comments about the Lion’s Club.

“It was not intended to imply that I was spying on anyone,” she said. “Metaphorically speaking, I meant to express that sometimes we venture into unfamiliar places or environments to better understand how others operate.”

Councilmembers Reaster, McCubbins, and Adam Fritzche, as well as Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick voted to censure Chess, with Stanton, Chess, and Clint Allen voting no. Stanton added she was voting no because she felt she had been “bait-and-switched” from a disciplinary process the council had previously discussed.

Reached for comment, Chess told the Dayton Daily News that she respects the other council members’ decision, but that does not “change my mindset about working together.”

“Fairborn is a wonderful place — it really is — to live, work and play...whatever our past was — people who feel it was okay to say certain things, those who feel it’s okay to say those things today — that is not our future," she said.

“I don’t want Fairborn to think that Sylvia Chess is racist and all people are racist,” she added. “I’ve never believed that and I never will. People voted for me because they believed in me. I am part of a nonpartisan council that will make decisions for all people. We are a town that is definitely moving forward, and we have created and done great things in Fairborn.”