Fairborn defense company names new CFO

Peerless Technologies Corp. has tapped Dale Napier as its new chief financial officer.
“Peerless has a great reputation in the defense community and is doing important work,” Napier said in a release from the company Thursday. “I’m excited to join the team.”
Napier has almost 30 years of experience in the defense industry as a finance professional, including responsibilities for portfolio growth, strategic planning, business integration as well as leading large finance and accounting teams, Peerless said.
“Dale’s broad experience and expertise will be a real asset to Peerless,” said Peerless President Andrea Kunk. “Having him as CFO will make an already strong executive team even stronger.”
Napier, an Ohio native, is a graduate of Wright State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He lives in Waynesville with his wife and daughter.
Founded in Dayton in 2000, Peerless specializes systems engineering, cybersecurity, program management, research and development, test and evaluation and other areas. Peerless clients include NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio and Armstrong Flight Research Center in California; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program and others.
In 2020, Peerless received the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award, one of 61 companies out of more than 12,500 cleared facilities to receive the Department of Defense honor.