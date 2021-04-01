Fairborn defense company names new CFO

Napier, an Ohio native, is a graduate of Wright State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He lives in Waynesville with his wife and daughter.

Founded in Dayton in 2000, Peerless specializes systems engineering, cybersecurity, program management, research and development, test and evaluation and other areas. Peerless clients include NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio and Armstrong Flight Research Center in California; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program and others.

In 2020, Peerless received the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award, one of 61 companies out of more than 12,500 cleared facilities to receive the Department of Defense honor.