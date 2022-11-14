dayton-daily-news logo
Fairborn downtown plan includes roundabout, moving military memorial

FAIRBORN — A roundabout is being proposed for downtown Fairborn as part of traffic safety changes around the city’s center.

A plan calls for the Main Street/Central Avenue traffic circle to be converted into a roundabout to improve flow and safety in downtown, Fairborn records show.

The city has talked about rebuilding or moving the Fairborn Veterans Memorial from the center of downtown. It has been hit by automobiles a few times in the past two years, officials have said.

“Over the last year the downtown area has experienced high volumes of traffic accidents,” a memo from Public Works Director Terry Adkins states. “Many of these are at or near the Main St. traffic circle.”

The proposed changes would include traffic in the downtown corridor to merge into one lane “starting at Dayton Drive and Xenia Drive, as well as Pleasant Avenue and Grand Avenue,” according to Adkins.

Fairborn has earmarked $250,000 of the city’s $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the Main/Central intersection.

The redesign is set to be discussed at a Fairborn City Council work session at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the fire training room at the city building, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

