Fairborn OKs COVID-relief funds for small businesses; more money available

“Funds may be used to assist with long-term stability of the business,” she said.

That can include a variety of ways, she said. Rent or mortgage payments, increasing technology capacity to enable alternate work forms, revising business plans, paying vendors, facility restoration, expanding outdoor dining and retaining or supporting employees are all acceptable, Schell added.

The deadline for the next round of applications is Dec. 5. Fairborn’s announced requirements include:

• Operate within the city.

• Were in operation on Jan. 1, 2020.

• Have been fully open and operating as of Nov. 1, 2021.

• Not be a franchise.

• Be in good standing with city tax payments and regulations.

• Experienced a 25% to 80% loss in revenue between the end of the calendar years 2020 and 2021.

• Had gross receipts of no less than $50,000 and no more than $1 million.

• Have fewer than 200 employees.

Applications are available at the city municipal building, 44 W. Hebble Ave., or by contacting Schell at cherise.schell@fairbornoh.gov.

Fairborn businesses

The following Fairborn small businesses have been approved by the city for $10,000 each in federal funds for COVID relief.

•Glawe Awnings and Tents, 851 Zapata Drive

•Mister Hipp, 109 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road

•Mr. P’s Lounge, 13 N. Wright Ave.

•Neighborhood Nest, 313 W. Main St.

•Tickets Pub & Eatery, 7 W. Main St.

•Zappia Foods, 1161 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road

SOURCE: City of Fairborn