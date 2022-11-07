Fairborn OKs COVID-relief funds for small businesses; more money available

FAIRBORN — Six Fairborn small businesses impacted by COVID have been approved for part of about $6.8 million in federal funds the city received — and more money is available.
Glawe Awnings and Tents, Mister Hipp, Mr. P’s Lounge, Neighborhood Nest, Tickets Pub & Eatery and Zappia Foods either have or will be receiving $10,000 each from Fairborn’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money, according to the city.
All the recipients were approved for the maximum amount established by Fairborn when it announced the submission process. More information is needed from the remaining four applicants, which have been given a Nov. 18 deadline, Fairborn Assistant Economic Development Director Cherise Schell said.
“The remainder will hopefully receive funding” provided they meet both the deadline and ARPA guidelines, she added.
Another round of applications can be submitted starting today, Schell said, as the city has awarded only about 25% of the $250,000 it announced earlier would be available for small businesses.
“Funds may be used to assist with long-term stability of the business,” she said.
That can include a variety of ways, she said. Rent or mortgage payments, increasing technology capacity to enable alternate work forms, revising business plans, paying vendors, facility restoration, expanding outdoor dining and retaining or supporting employees are all acceptable, Schell added.
The deadline for the next round of applications is Dec. 5. Fairborn’s announced requirements include:
• Operate within the city.
• Were in operation on Jan. 1, 2020.
• Have been fully open and operating as of Nov. 1, 2021.
• Not be a franchise.
• Be in good standing with city tax payments and regulations.
• Experienced a 25% to 80% loss in revenue between the end of the calendar years 2020 and 2021.
• Had gross receipts of no less than $50,000 and no more than $1 million.
• Have fewer than 200 employees.
Applications are available at the city municipal building, 44 W. Hebble Ave., or by contacting Schell at cherise.schell@fairbornoh.gov.
Fairborn businesses
The following Fairborn small businesses have been approved by the city for $10,000 each in federal funds for COVID relief.
•Glawe Awnings and Tents, 851 Zapata Drive
•Mister Hipp, 109 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road
•Mr. P’s Lounge, 13 N. Wright Ave.
•Neighborhood Nest, 313 W. Main St.
•Tickets Pub & Eatery, 7 W. Main St.
•Zappia Foods, 1161 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road
SOURCE: City of Fairborn
