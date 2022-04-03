Fairborn fire hydrants to be flushed

Fairborn’s fire hydrants will be flushed by the Fairborn Division of Water & Sewer beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.
The areas involve north of Doris Drive, Peebles Estates and Rona Hills and will be flushed for 24 hours a day for five days a week until finished, according to the City of Fairborn’s website.
Areas south of Doris Drive, which involve Wright State University areas and Wright View, begin April 11.
Flushing and testing are expected to be completed the first week of May.
