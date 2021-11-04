Fairborn FISH to move into new location in December

In partnership with the Fairborn City Schools and the city, the FISH pantry will move into the former “Wright Campus” at 480 W. Funderburg Road. Members of the Faircreek Church will be helping the pantry move into their new space in early December.

Pantry directors Bill and Jane Doorley had been looking for a new space and the district had space at the former elementary school, the school district said. The pantry will use part of the building and the rest will continue to be used for school district storage.