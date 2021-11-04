dayton-daily-news logo
Fairborn FISH to move into new location in December

Jane Doorley, left, and her husband Bill, right, volunteer and run the Fairborn FISH Pantry.
Jane Doorley, left, and her husband Bill, right, volunteer and run the Fairborn FISH Pantry.

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
27 minutes ago

FAIRBORN — Fairborn FISH, a food pantry and community center, is getting a new home in December at a former elementary.

In partnership with the Fairborn City Schools and the city, the FISH pantry will move into the former “Wright Campus” at 480 W. Funderburg Road. Members of the Faircreek Church will be helping the pantry move into their new space in early December.

Pantry directors Bill and Jane Doorley had been looking for a new space and the district had space at the former elementary school, the school district said. The pantry will use part of the building and the rest will continue to be used for school district storage.

“This is a great partnership between the schools and the community,” said Fairborn schools superintendent Gene Lolli. “We had available space and this is a good fit for the FISH pantry and the Fairborn City Schools.”

The city plans to assist with laptop computers for intake information and helped in the organizational stages of the project.

“This is an incredible example of the community working together to provide opportunities and services for our families,” said assistant development services director Missy Frost.

The Doorleys thanked Fairborn schools and the city for their help and for working with them.

“We are so happy to have a new place to call home and look forward to continuing our work in the Fairborn community,” the Doorleys said in a statement. “We want to thank the schools and the city for working with us on this endeavor.”

