Fairborn man indicted in Huber Heights domestic dispute, chase

He’ll be arraigned on Thursday.

Around 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Huber Heights police dispatch received an open-air 911 call from a woman involved in a rolling domestic dispute, according to police.

Dispatch used RapidSOS to get an approximate location of the vehicle on Brandt Pike near Kitridge Road. They were able to identify the vehicle as a Chevrolet Trax through the woman.

While the SUV was at a Sunoco gas station getting fuel, a police cruiser pulled behind it. The SUV reportedly fled on Brandt Pike before taking Interstate 70 East to Interstate 675 South.

While on I-675, the SUV crossed the grass median and continued traveling south in the northbound lanes, police said. The SUV got off the highway on the Broad Street ramp.

The Trax came to a stop on Wakefield Drive and a man, later identified as Kelly, fled on foot, according to police.

Officers found the woman on Wakefield Drive. She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

As crews used a drone and Clark County canine to search for Kelly, they learned a Honda CR-V was stolen from the area and believed to be taken by Kelly, according to police.

Police arrested Kelly on Feb. 27 on St Adalbert Street in Dayton. As of Monday, he remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.