Fairborn man indicted in 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13-year-old boy could have so easily been prevented. In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seat belt. There is simply no excuse for such reckless and criminal behavior,” Heck stated.

Melton, who called 911 after the crash, and a 29-year-old Eaton woman riding in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries.

“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” he said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”

Melton is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.