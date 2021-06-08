Fairborn man indicted in 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son

A Fairborn man indicted Tuesday is accused of driving more than 100 mph before a crash in October that killed his 13-year-old son in Perry Twp.
Matthew Dale Melton, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned June 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering children.
Melton was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 14, 2020, east on Old Dayton Road when he lost control near Diamond Mill Road. The car then went off the left side of the roadway, crashed into a guardrail, a utility pole and a mailbox before overturning twice into a cornfield, according to a traffic crash report from the Perry Twp. Police Department.
Kaden M. Melton of West Alexandria, an eighth-grader at Twin Valley South Middle School, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected out the back window before the car rolled onto him, killing him, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
The car was traveling 103 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash, the prosecutor’s office said.
“The tragic and senseless death of this 13-year-old boy could have so easily been prevented. In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seat belt. There is simply no excuse for such reckless and criminal behavior,” Heck stated.
Melton, who called 911 after the crash, and a 29-year-old Eaton woman riding in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries.
“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” he said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”
Melton is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.