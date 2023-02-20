Fairborn picks contractor for $2M redo of former fire station built in 1884

FAIRBORN — A general contractor has been picked for the renovation of Fairborn’s former Fire Station #1, a project earmarked for up to $2 million in federal funds.
The hiring of Energy Systems Group was approved by Fairborn City Council Monday night to repurpose the site at 29 N. Broad St. built in 1884.
The former fire station, called an icon by Fairborn officials, last year received the most amount of money of the recipients for the nearly $6.8 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the city.
The only other project receiving at least half as much funding was stormwater work, which was approved by the city for $1 million. Several projects were earmarked for $500,000.
The Broad Street structure was built as a Bath Twp. schoolhouse in the village of Fairfield, according to Dayton Daily News records.
On Jan. 1, 1950, the villages Fairfield and Osborn officially merged to become the incorporated city of Fairborn. Around that time, the building was dedicated as a firehouse and was renamed Fairborn Fire Station #1.
