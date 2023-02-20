Kettering schools starting steps to demolish 94-year-old building on Far Hills

The Kettering City Schools board of education this week is expected to take a first step toward tearing down its oldest building, as part of up to $5 million in capital improvement projects.
The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday night, authorizing district leaders to seek bids for the environmental abatement of the D.L. Barnes building, a 94-year-old site at 3750 Far Hills Ave., or Ohio 48.
The abatement and eventual tearing down the former high school and junior high has been projected to cost $2.1 million, district officials have said.
It is the most expensive project on a tentative list for a 10-year deal the board of education approved late last year to finance the work, district records show.
The Barnes cost estimate is about equal the district’s annual discretionary budget in its permanent improvement fund, Kettering schools Treasurer Cary Furniss has said.
The Barnes building was built in 1929. It was once a high school and then a junior high before the district consolidated in the 1980s. For decades, it housed Kettering schools’ central offices before the administration moved to Lincoln Park Drive over three years ago.
