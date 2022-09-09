Fairborn puts 6-month ban on crypto mining data centers involved with Bitcoin

The move comes after Fairborn officials were approached about having data centers in downtown, city records show. The facilities “can use significant amounts of electricity and water, can produce significant amounts of noise” and “employ relatively few people for the amount of space they require,” documents state.

No regulation or oversight of data centers exists in Ohio, according to Fairborn records. The 180-day moratorium comes as New York state seeks to ban new bitcoin mining operations, a move that some industry insiders fear could have a domino effect across the U.S., CNBC reports.