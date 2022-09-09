BreakingNews
Traffic delays on road near Wright-Patt start Monday, will last for months
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn puts 6-month ban on crypto mining data centers involved with Bitcoin

Bitcoin and crypto mining involve large data centers with high tech server computers. The city of Fairborn has voted to place a six-month moratorium on the facilities. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Bitcoin and crypto mining involve large data centers with high tech server computers. The city of Fairborn has voted to place a six-month moratorium on the facilities. FILE

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

FAIRBORN — The city has put a six-month ban on data centers, which are used for crypto mining associated with Bitcoin.

The move comes after Fairborn officials were approached about having data centers in downtown, city records show. The facilities “can use significant amounts of electricity and water, can produce significant amounts of noise” and “employ relatively few people for the amount of space they require,” documents state.

ExplorePOPULAR: Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon

No regulation or oversight of data centers exists in Ohio, according to Fairborn records. The 180-day moratorium comes as New York state seeks to ban new bitcoin mining operations, a move that some industry insiders fear could have a domino effect across the U.S., CNBC reports.

Fairborn’s “goal is not to ban” the data centers, City Manager Rob Anderson said. Instead, officials want to make sure the city’s codes properly addresses the facilities, he added.

Fairborn’s city council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to enact the moratorium.

ExploreEARLIER: Traffic delays expected for months near Wright-Patt for Riverside road work

In Other News
1
Traffic delays on road near Wright-Patt start Monday, will last for...
2
The Pub at The Greene adds space of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
3
Wayne High School’s $7M career tech expansion project underway
4
Why defense contractors are moving to downtown Dayton: ‘Dream big and...
5
Who was Thomas Cloud? Meet the namesake of Thomas Cloud Park in Huber...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top